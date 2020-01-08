Martin Scorsese Reveals One Irishman Cast Member's Hilarious Reaction To Golden Globes Loss Written By Nick Evans

Copy to clipboard At this past Sunday’s 77th Golden Globes Awards ceremony, Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed crime epic, The Irishman, was completely shut out, taking home no awards despite its five nominations. It was a surprising result (some might say a snub) for a film this acclaimed and prestigious, and let’s just say that some people took it better than others. Martin Scorsese has revealed one Irishman cast member’s hilarious reaction to the film’s Golden Globes losses, saying: The other night, at that event in LA We're going down, we're sinking. But I'm used it. Harvey [Keitel] He was so low. When Quentin's picture won early he said 'I'm changing tables.' And he did. He disappeared to a film that was winning. That's amazing. Clearly Harvey Keitel isn’t exactly a 'go down with the ship' kind of guy. As Martin Scorsese recalled to the crowd at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, as reported by the Washington Post’s Steve Zeitchik, Harvey Keitel didn’t take The Irishman’s losses at the Golden Globes particularly well. The actor, who plays Angelo Bruno in the film, saw The Irishman missing out on awards like Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor, and he decided to abandon ship. According to Martin Scorsese, Harvey Keitel saw that Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was faring better (it won three out of the five Golden Globe awards it was nominated for) and decided to change tables. And who could blame him? Who would want to sit with a bunch of losers like Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro? The Golden Globes are about having fun, and losing is no fun. Show business folks, it’s a cutthroat business. Harvey Keitel wanted to be surrounded by winners, so he ditched The Irishman table and went to go sit with Quentin Tarantino and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cast. Like The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a hugely talented ensemble cast, but Harvey Keitel wasn’t actually a part of it. However, as any Winston Wolfe fans can attest, the actor has worked with Tarantino in the past in movies like Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs. So Harvey Keitel felt comfortable sitting with his frequent collaborator to make sure all of the losses of The Irishman didn’t rub off on him. Ironically, another cast member of The Irishman actually showed up in both films: Al Pacino. But as far as I’m aware, Al Pacino stuck with The Irishman, in which he had a much bigger role, and didn’t join Harvey Keitel at the Once Upon a Time table. There's a lot of mutual love among this group though, with Quentin Tarantino citing The Irishman as his favorite movie of 2019. Fortunately, Martin Scorsese doesn’t seem to have been too bothered by Harvey Keitel leaving or the losses, having lost out on many Golden Globes throughout his career. Plus, there are still more awards to come. At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, The Irishman took home Best Picture and Joe Pesci scored Best Supporting Actor for the film. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to keep track of all the movies coming this year and stay tuned to CinemaBlend for the latest awards season coverage.

