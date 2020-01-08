David Ayer Turned Down The Chance To Make The Suicide Squad

Instead, Warner Bros went through an extensive search for someone to fill David Ayer’s shoes, and while The Accountant’s Gavin O’Connor held the job for a little bit, ultimately it was Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn who was selected to write and direct The Suicide Squad. Gunn was hired during the period when he’d been fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and then rehired onto it, so once he’s completed The Suicide Squad, he’ll tackle the MCU threequel next.