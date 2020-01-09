8 Of The Most Horrifying Horror Genre Snubs In Oscars History

Frankenstein (1931)

That’s right, this is an almost a one-hundred year issue. The Best Picture winner in 1931 was Cimarron. Have you ever heard of it? It has been Boris Karloff’s Frankenstein that has gone down in history as one of the most influential pieces of early cinema. Sure it’s an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel of the same name and horror cinema was only beginning back in the day, but it was vastly different than anything else. It’s emotional and Karloff disappears into the role. This Frankenstein is iconic and it was completely shut out from awards season.