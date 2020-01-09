Megyn Kelly Talks One Scene In Bombshell That Felt Incredibly Accurate

So I was asked to do the spin, and God help me, I did it. I know people think it's like, 'Oh yeah, you have to spin around.' But I remember feeling like: I put myself through school; I was offered partnership at Jones Day, one of the best law firms in the world; I argued before federal courts of appeal all over the nation; I came here, I'm covering the U.S. Supreme Court, I graduated with honors from all of my programs, and now he wants me to twirl. And I did it. If you don't get how demeaning that is, I can't help you.