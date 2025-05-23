Nicole Kidman's Sheer Red Dress Is A Fashion Moment, But It's The Blunt Ginger Bob That I Truly Can't Get Over

Throughout Nicole Kidman’s acting career, we’ve seen the Australian native pull off a lot of unique looks. Her best movies show the actress sporting hair and wigs of different lengths and colors, all fitting for playing a range of characters. Most recently, Kidman’s sheer red dress may be a fashion moment worth remembering, but I truly can’t get over her blunt ginger bob.

The sheer dress trend first occurred in 2022 with Florence Pugh’s completely sheer Valentino dress . Then, throughout 2023, the sheer trend was growing among many A-listers. Nicole Kidman has decided to take part in the see-through look trend by wearing a Gucci sheer red dress that’s the perfect blend of edge and sexy. But what I'm stuck by is the bob that goes perfectly with the ensemble:

A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) A photo posted by on

Nicole Kidman’s red sheer dress is beautifully designed with flowery arrangements sewn in the sheer fabric with bold stripes across the bodice. With lace briefs revealed through the dress, the look strikes a genuine balance between elegance and sensuality.

That red bob, on the other hand, is what’s grabbing my attention the most. The stick-straight, choppy look with uneven bangs reminds me of a darker-hair version of one of the greatest female action characters , The Fifth Element’s Leeloo.

Plus, with that dark red hair, it brings me back to when Nicole Kidman was in the cast of Moulin Rouge , and she had hair of the same color, but longer. As her character in the Baz Luhrmann film was a 19th-century cabaret actress, it’s like Kidman’s ginger bob is an updated version of Satine’s iconic look. With the unevenness of the cut, it’s like the actress is saying that beauty doesn’t have to play it safe and that she’s willing to have fun.

The sheer red dress and blunt ginger hair are perfect for Nicole Kidman, as she told Allure that she would like to be more “extroverted.” The Big Little Lies actress blamed her shyness on her height. In the past, Kidman spoke about the downside of being a tall woman in Hollywood and how she was told it would lessen her chances of having a career.

However, the 5 “11 actress has reached huge milestones in her career, like an Oscar, a BAFTA, six Golden Globes, and working with a female director every 18 months . As Nicole Kidman continues to make 2025 movie releases and television shows, the talented star is clearly continuing to leave marks on the entertainment industry that help her stand out.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors