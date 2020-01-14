6 Directors Marvel Should Consider To Take Over Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Mike Flanagan

There's a feeling among many that part of the reason Scott Derrickson might be out of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might be that he was looking for the film to be a bit more of a "horror movie" than Marvel was looking to make. It's entirely possible that is, in fact, some or all of the reason. But we don't know that's the reason, and if Marvel is looking to scare us, at least a little, then maybe what we need is one of the most successful horror directors working today.