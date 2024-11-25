Avengers: Doomsday: Release Date And Other Things We Know

Who is presently in the Avengers right now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? That’s a question without a specific answer. While the first decade of the franchise saw at least one new Avengers movie debut in each phase, that hasn’t been the case since the end of the Infinity Saga and the launch of the Multiverse Saga. Fans have been left waiting for upcoming Marvel movies and upcoming Marvel TV shows to provide an update about Earth’s Mightiest Heroes – but it won’t be much longer until we finally have some answers, as we are now getting surprisingly close to the arrival of Avengers: Doomsday.

Like all MCU projects, there is a lot about the next Avengers film that is being kept secret for now, but some details have made their way out to fans, and it’s in an effort to collect all of that information in one place that we’ve put together this guide. We will continue to update this feature as more is revealed about the project, but for now, this is what we know about Avengers: Doomsday.

It feels like it has been ages since the 2019 theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame, but before we know it, the drought of big MCU crossover movies will be coming to an end. Production on Avengers: Doomsday is aiming to begin at some point in 2025, as Marvel Studios has scheduled the fifth Avengers title for May 1, 2026.

While the film will be released following a very busy 2025 for the franchise (Captain America: Brave New World arriving in February, Thunderbolts* hitting theaters in May , and The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuting in July ), there are currently only two blockbusters scheduled for 2026: Avengers: Doomsday will premiere in May, and the untitled Spider-Man 4 will play on the big screen in July.

The Avengers: Doomsday Cast

As noted earlier, we don’t presently know the official lineup of the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going into Avengers: Doomsday, as enough has happened in the MCU since the battle against Thanos to call everyone’s current affiliation into question. Just because we don’t know the identity of the heroes who will be featured in the 2026 blockbuster, however, doesn’t mean that we are totally ignorant of who is in the cast. As the title directly implies, the upcoming film will be the first in the MCU canon to feature fan-favorite comic book villain Victor von Doom a.k.a. Doctor Doom, and it has been revealed that he will be played by none other than Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom

While audiences will forever love Downey Jr. for his run as Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man in the Infinity Saga, the actor is now ready to start a new era in his superhero movie career. His casting as Doctor Doom was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 with the actor arriving on stage in Hall H with his face concealed before announcing to the gathered crowd, “New mask, same task.”

Unfortunately, there are a lot of questions about the Doctor Doom casting that don’t have specific answers yet. For example: does this mean that the version of Doctor Doom being introduced is going to be a multiverse variant of Tony Stark? Also: is there even the slightest chance that Robert Downey Jr.’s run as the character will mirror the comics and always see his visage covered?

With the amount of curiosity existing around Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, we can anticipate that at least some details about the portrayal will be revealed prior to the release of Avengers: Doomsday… but we also have every expectation that Marvel Studios will make every effort to keep his debut performance as mysterious as possible. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we can update this section with new information.

Who Is Directing Avengers: Doomsday?

When one reflects on the best years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Joe and Anthony Russo can be recognized as key players. They made their first blockbuster taking the helm of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (what is considered by many to be among the best MCU movies), and while every subsequent film they’ve made within the franchise has posed a greater challenge (from Captain America: Civil War to Avengers: Infinity War to Avengers: Endgame), they have consistently proven a match for the opportunity. Now they are set to take on yet another massive film: Avengers: Doomsday.

It was during the same San Diego Comic-Con 2023 presentation with the unveiling of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige officially announced that Avengers: Doomsday would be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. It will be the first theatrically released feature for the siblings since Avengers: Endgame, as their last three films have been 2021’s Cherry (made for Apple TV+) and The Gray Man and The Electric State for Netflix.

Also reuniting with Joe and Anthony Russo behind the scenes will be screenwriter Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote all of the previous Russo brothers MCU movies along with his writing partner Christopher Markus.

How To Watch All The Previous Avengers Movies

Are you now feeling super amped about Avengers: Doomsday and need to vent some of your anticipation by watching previous Avengers movies? I have some exceptionally good news: that is presently very easy to do. If you have a Disney+ subscription, you are currently just a few clicks away from watching The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (along with all of the other films in the MCU canon), but there are other options beyond streaming. All four blockbusters are available to purchase on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, and collecting physical media isn’t your thing, you can always rent or buy the titles digitally via online outlets including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango At Home, and Apple.

That wraps up everything we know about Avengers: Doomsday presently, but keep an eye on this space in the coming months as more details about the blockbuster are revealed, and be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the biggest news about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.