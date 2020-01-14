Spider-Man Fans Think Morbius Is Leading To The Sinister Six

This is a solid lineup, and while Mysterio was seemingly killed in Spider-Man: Far From Home, plenty of folks think he’s still alive given Quentin Beck’s penchant for illusions and misdirection. That being said, even if we assume that the Sinister Six are on the way, that doesn't necessarily that these will be the characters who make up the team. Villains like Kraven the Hunter, Doctor Octopus, The Chameleon or even The Green Goblin could end up securing a spot.