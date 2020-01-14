Spider-Man Fans Think Morbius Is Leading To The Sinister Six

Leave a Comment
Spider-Man has one of the best rogues gallery in the superhero genre, and over the years, many of those adversaries have teamed up together to as the Sinister Six. With the first Morbius trailer having dropped today, many Spider-Man fans believe that the Jared Leto-led movie is paving the way for the Sinister Six forming on the big screen, which has been in the works for a long time. Case in point:
When Venom came out in 2018, despite the symbiote-powered anti-hero’s close connection to Spider-Man in the comics, there wasn’t any mention of the Web-Slinger in the movie. Morbius, on the other hand, is laying Spider-Man groundwork, not just through some graffiti that Michael Morbius passes by, but by Michael Keaton seemingly reprising Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. The Vulture, who was last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
With it now looking like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who’s been active in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2016, exists in the same reality as Venom, Morbius the Living Vampire and all the other characters that’ll be featured in Sony’s Marvel universe. And from there, it’s not a far leap to think the villains could join forces to eliminate Spider-Man.
So who would make up this cinematic Sinister Six? Well, in addition to Venom and Morbius over at the Sony-verse, let’s not forget that along with The Vulture, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home has already introduced a few other baddies who could easily fill out the ranks, as laid out below:
This is a solid lineup, and while Mysterio was seemingly killed in Spider-Man: Far From Home, plenty of folks think he’s still alive given Quentin Beck’s penchant for illusions and misdirection. That being said, even if we assume that the Sinister Six are on the way, that doesn't necessarily that these will be the characters who make up the team. Villains like Kraven the Hunter, Doctor Octopus, The Chameleon or even The Green Goblin could end up securing a spot.
Still, the prospect of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man going up against the Sinister Six is exciting, and there’s already talk about if it could happen sooner rather than later.
I doubt we’ll get a fully-formed Sinister Six by the time the third MCU-set Spider-Man movie arrives in 2021, but I suppose anything is possible. In any case, with all we’ve gotten from the live action Spider-Man films over the years, bringing in the Sinister Six would certainly be something fresh and raise the stakes.
It’s also worth remembering that Sony has been trying for a long time to depict the Sinister Six on the big screen. Back when the Amazing Spider-Man film series was still running, a Sinister Six movie entered development that would have been directed by Bad Times at the El Royale’s Drew Goddard. Even though that shared universe never got underway, there’s continued to be talk of featuring the Sinister Six on film, and now it looks like we’re closer than ever to that happening.
Rest assured, we’ll be sure to let you know if we will indeed be seeing the Sinister Six in the coming years. For now, Morbius will focus on showing how its eponymous protagonist went from sickly doctor to bloodthirsty monstrosity. In addition to Jared Leto, the cast includes Adria Ajona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal.
Morbius opens in theaters on July 31, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on that movie and the entire live action Spider-Man film franchise. You can also look through our 2020 release schedule to plan what you’ll be seeing over the next 12 months.