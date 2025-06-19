Wild Spider-Man: Brand New Day Theory Could Explain Zendaya's Reportedly Reduced Role As MJ

The MCU is always growing, but those who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain franchises are fan favorites. Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy is in that category, and the fourth film Brand New Day is one of the most highly anticipated (and mysterious) upcoming Marvel movies. There are all sorts of rumors swirling about that project, a fan theory might have a reason why Zendaya's MJ will have such a reportedly small role.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is very limited, leading fans to fill in the blanks online. Moviegoers are curious to see what's next following No Way Home's ending, which saw the entire world magically forget who who Peter Parker was... including MJ and Ned. There are rumors that Zenaya will have a smaller role in the fourth movie, and a fan on Reddit explained that there might be a comic-accurate reason as to why. As they posted

If MCU Peter really is basically Miles Morales and Ned is his Ganke, then Ned will date MJ in the next film.

Talk about a twist. Having Ned and MJ pair off would be a shock, but since neither of them remember either Spider-Man or Peter Parker you can't blame them. We'll just have to see if this is the narrative reason why Zendaya's MJ will reportedly have a small role in the next blockbuster.

From a real-world logistical standpoint, the reason cited why she might not get much screen time in the next Spider-Man movie is that she's busy filming both Euphoria Season 3 and Dune: Messiah.

To be fair, all of this talk about Zendaya's schedule and possible role in Spider-Man: Bran New Day is all rumors and hearsay at this point. So we should probably take these reports with a grain of salt. But considering how well the last three movies were recieved, as well as Tom Holland and Zendaya's engagement IRL, fans want to see them back on the big screen together.

While Miles Morales hasn't made his way to live-action yet, the fan on reddit made the observation that Tom Holland's version of Spider-Man from MCU does have some similarities to that character. Fans have long been comparing Jacob Batalon's Ned to Ganke from the comics/games, as they're both the "guy in the chair" for their super-powered best friend. So if Brand New Day is being inspired by Miles' journey in the comics, maybe Ned could date MJ just as Ganke did with Barbara Rodriguez.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Hopefully we'll get some more information about Spider-Man: Brand New Day sooner rather than later. In the meantime, rumors and theories are going to keep swirling online.