Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Has Finally Passed The $1 Billion Mark

Star Wars is one of the most beloved franchises in film history, spanning decades of filmmaking and generations of fans. As such, each new installment in the galaxy far, far away is expected to make plenty of money at the box office. There was particular hype around J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker, which was the final installment in the nine-film Skywalker Saga. And that blockbuster has finally made its way past the $1 billion mark, just at a slower pace than its predecessors.