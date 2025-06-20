A Viral (And Hilarious) Star Wars Tweet Has Started Back Up The Anakin And Padme Debate, And Fans Are Going Off

In the second prequel Star Wars movie , Attack of the Clones (which is streaming on your Disney+ subscription ), Anakin and Padme’s romance is a source of real campiness. Their melodramatic exchanges and the “corny” dialogue in the prequels seem more like a soap opera than an epic retelling of Luke and Leia’s parents’ love story. Just when you think you’ve heard all of the jokes towards the intergalactic couple, a viral (and hilarious) tweet has started back up the Anakin/Padme debate, and of course, fans are going off.

If you remember in the Star Wars prequel, Attack of the Clones, Anakin and Padme were alone in the dark by a fireplace where Anakin went on about being “in agony” over his feelings for the Naboo senator. @shoobscantsleep made sure to tweet a hilarious meme regarding one of Padme’s gorgeous outfits in that scene:

ah yes the perfect outfit to reject the 19 year old who has described being in my presence as agony pic.twitter.com/IBrSFaDJ47June 18, 2025

When I first saw this scene as a nine-year-old, I was very confused. It’s supposed to be a moment of love, yet I was hearing Anakin describe his love for Padme as being “in agony.” I, personally, wouldn’t be wooed by that. So, if you’re gonna reject a 19-year-old who uses such a poor adjective as a labor of love, you might as well wear a seductive outfit like that to make it harder for him.

Anakin Skywalker wasn’t exactly the best with words in the prequel films. After all, one of the worst moments of Star Wars was hearing Anakin seduce Padme, saying her “smooth” skin is better than the “coarse” sand of Tatooine. The tweet debate ended up leading to hilarious comments like @judgeshowgames ' interpretation of Padme’s dress:

Actually makes perfect sense. ‘Being in my presence is agony? What, does he think I'm ugly? The hell he does, I'll show him agony!’

Looking back, it feels like Anakin was gaslighting Padme, who shouldn't be faulted for being herself, even if it made Anakin go weak at the knees. Scenes like that alone are foreshadowing of the powerful Sith Lord he turns into.

We can easily say Padme's halter-dress wasn’t intentional, but one thing we miss about Padme in the prequels was her brilliance being internal compared to everything in her head being laid out to audiences. So, maybe she knew what she was doing picking that particular dress. @agamemnus_dev had a hilarious perspective of Padme’s dress that sent me roaring with laughter:

She didn't have anything else to wear because Jar-Jar 'borrowed' all the dresses.

Jar Jar Binks did step up in being the representative of Naboo for Padme and advocating for the Chancellor's emergency powers. But he wore some seriously strange cloaks while doing so. Maybe Star Wars should have left the big outfits for the fashionable senator instead. @DroidLiberator got hilariously real on Padme not making it easy for the young padawan:

turn up the agony to 110%

Absolutely! If a Jedi trainee who’s been sent to protect you talks about how your presence sends you “in agony,” make him pay for it with a drop-dead beautiful dress. Yet strangely, Anakin’s expressions of his feelings later worked on Padme despite their bland romantic scenes. @sagebored pointed out an empowering stance of the former queen’s fashion choice that truly slays:

SHE DOES NOT HAVE TO CONSIDER ANAKIN'S FEELINGS WHEN GETTING DRESSED ACTUALLY

That social media user couldn’t be more correct. Padme Amidala may have been in hiding for a big portion of Attack of the Clones, but it didn’t mean she had to make herself look like a victim. Each outfit she wore in the prequel represented her inner strength. So if she’s gonna wear that while Anakin tries to, in his strange way, attract her, why not?

Fans couldn’t help but go off when a social media user posted a hilarious post of Padme’s attractive dress she wore when she was about to reject Anakin. The idea of her wearing a seductive outfit while saying she couldn't be with him was too perfect not to meme. This should be a lesson not to mess with the Naboo senator when you talk about being “in agony” around her.