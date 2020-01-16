Will Smith Explains Why It Took So Long For Bad Boys To Get Another Sequel

As the actor told #CRWN (via The Groove) Bad Boys 3 took so long because he wanted to wait until they had the right story, which meant one that had something to say and was still funny, capturing the magic of what made its predecessors work. Will Smith has also said that he didn’t just want to Bad Boys 3 to be a simple cash grab that repeated what the franchise has done before, he wanted there to be some growth as well.