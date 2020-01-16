The Gentlemen And The C-Word: Watch The Cast React To The Movie's Profanity

While the end of January can often be a slow time at the movies, director Guy Ritchie's next movie will soon arrive in theaters to kickstart the post-Holiday moviegoing season. I'm talking about The Gentlemen, the filmmaker's latest crime drama that is featuring a killer cast (pun intended). The movie follows Matthew McConaughey's Mickey Pearson, as he decides what to do with his marijuana selling empire in the U.K.. Plenty of characters want in on the action, and all types of backstabbing and murder ensues. The Gentlemen earns its R-rating due its violence and language, including the ample use of the C-word. And the cast had a hilarious reaction to using that particular word so often throughout the course of filming.