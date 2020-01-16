Chewbacca Star Joonas Suotamo Improvised Funny Force Awakens Scene With Harrison Ford

Whether Starkiller Base was as chilly as Hoth, arguably the more well-known snow planet in the Star Wars universe, is debatable, but regardless, a human like Han Solo needs to be bundled up if he wants to stay relatively comfy when outdoors. So along with Chewbacca retrieving the parka being an amusing display of friendship (at this point, he and Han have been together for over 40 years), it’s also interesting to hear that Joonas Suotamo came up with this on his own and it was kept in the movie. Not all improvised moments like that end up making the final cut.