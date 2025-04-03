Harrison Ford Admitted The Best Directing Note He Ever Got Was Only Four Simple Words

It feels on brand for him, too.

Harrison Ford&#039;s President Ross in Captain America: Brave New World
I think it’s pretty safe to say that many of us could rattle off plenty of Harrison Ford’s best characters without a second thought. From unmistakable blockbuster icons like Indiana Jones and Han Solo to live-action novel heroes Jack Ryan and Rick Deckard, the A-Lister has had plenty of movie set experience. With all those clocked hours on varying projects, though, come a lot of different directives. Ford revealed what the best piece of advice a director gave him, and it’s surprisingly simple.

Ahead of his second MCU movie, Thunderbolts*, arriving on our 2025 movie schedule, he joined Ali Plumb’s BBC Radio 1’s Screen Time podcast. Via Plumb’s Instagram clip of their interview, Ford shared the most memorable four-word note he’s ever received on set. He recalled the short phrase:

Same thing, only better!

Oddly, it feels very on brand for the Star Wars alum–to the point and truly practical. The best part is that the sentiment is easy enough to translate into real life, as Plumb noted during their talk. My question is, though, could we ever really guess who gave him that instruction and for what role? We’re talking about decades of projects both on the big and small screen, including the 2025 TV hit 1923 or the upcoming third season of Shrinking.

You can’t help but mull over the thought, especially with the Brave New World diva rumors that floated around for a while. All seems to be cleared up, though, thanks to director Julius Onah, who cleared the air on the whole topic. Along with the clarification, the Blade Runner actor’s resume showcases that he continues to be a name that is sought out all throughout Hollywood.

Along with his impressive movie career, his aforementioned shows are nothing to glaze over. 1923’s popularity has only continued to grow as it continues to dive deeper into Yellowstone’s prequel world during its sophomore season. The Yellowstone prequel highlights Ford as a centerpiece, and he has continued to be a bright spot in the series. Meanwhile, the Apple TV subscription drama highlights a whole other side of The Fugitive star’s range.

His success in being able to take that mysterious director’s recommendation and deliver the titles he has over the years continues to impress. Especially when he can confidently say he’s worked on sets where he and 1923 co-star Helen Mirren needed to wear electric underwear to stay warm. The note also led him to participate in a Conan O’Brien-created bit in where he destrys a Millennium Falcon model. Okay he technically couldn't really do that one again. Needless to say, the simplicity of the moment has stuck with him and opened up plenty of opportunities for him.

Maggie Sheck
