Don’t Breathe 2 Just Took A Big Step Forward

Clearly nothing’s changed in the years since Don’t Breathe’s release, as even back when that first film was released to home video, Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues were tight-lipped with the details on how Don’t Breathe 2 could end up playing out. All they would tease is that one particular idea brought them on board with the idea of actually making a sequel, and it was “the greatest idea for a sequel” that Sam Raimi himself had ever heard.