Ready Or Not 2 Writer Reveals When The Sequel Is Set, And I'm Suddenly Even More Invested
It's like Grace never left...
One of the best announcements to come on 2025 movie schedule has to be that the sequel to Radio Silence’s Ready or Not is underway. Since what we know about Ready or Not 2 has the picture currently in production, there’s no telling what’s going to happen next. However, thanks to a recent interview with co-writer Guy Busick, we know when it’s going to happen, and I think I have an idea on what to expect.
Ready Or Not 2’s Timeframe Literally Doesn’t Miss A Beat
As part of an interview on behalf of Busick’s co-writing gig on Final Destination: Bloodlines, the scribe dropped some exciting breadcrumbs as to what Samara Weaving’s Grace has been up to since the last movie. On paper, the answer is “not much,” but that’s because Guy Busick shared this timing cue for Ready or Not: Here I Come with ComicBook:
Picking up right where the last entry left off probably makes the fact that Ready or Not 2’s insanely stacked cast is mostly newcomers an advantage. But as you read more of Guy Busick’s remarks on how Here I Come developed, the classic sci-fi follow-ups that inspired all involved are going to surely perk up some ears.
The James Cameron Sequels That Inspired Ready Or Not Two Suggest Some Fun Possibilities
At another point in this Final Destination: Bloodlines interview, Mr. Busick mentioned how the entire creative team on Ready or Not: Here I Come continually referenced both Aliens and Terminator 2 as sacred texts of sequels. Besides being two of the best movie sequels ever, those James Cameron legends held the answers to this pair of questions Guy Busick & company kept asking:
OK, so with those movies in mind, here’s what I think Ready Or Not: Here I Come is going to do. First off, the Aliens half is going to see Grace fighting the LeDomus family and its evil marriage rituals. Where there’s an extended family, there’s potentially hidden black sheep and/or cousins bound by the same pact with The Devil detailed in the first film, which is currently streaming through access to a Hulu subscription.
As Samara Weaving’s hero would be able to outsmart this game through her previous trauma, new challenges will need to be presented through her enemy stepping up their game. However, with Terminator 2 in the mix, I need to suggest something really fun.
What if the first act, after showing us Grace taking off on another rampage, focuses on Kathryn Newton’s presumed bride-to-be? We see the loving fiancee, shady family waiting for the hunt, and the beginning of the fun and games. But then…S amara Weaving busts in to save Ms. Newton, first looking like a villain, but then explaining herself as the hero, leading to a third-act bloodbath!
This is all hypothetical, but you can’t tell me this doesn’t sound like a good foundation for blowing up the premise of the original. So even if I do share those concerns over Ready or Not 2, this piece of hype has me ready to say “here I come!” Sadly, we still don’t know when to expect this sequel, which could be the best marketing play ever, as fans will seek wherever that information is currently hiding.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
