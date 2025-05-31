Ready Or Not 2 Writer Reveals When The Sequel Is Set, And I'm Suddenly Even More Invested

One of the best announcements to come on 2025 movie schedule has to be that the sequel to Radio Silence’s Ready or Not is underway. Since what we know about Ready or Not 2 has the picture currently in production, there’s no telling what’s going to happen next. However, thanks to a recent interview with co-writer Guy Busick, we know when it’s going to happen, and I think I have an idea on what to expect.

Ready Or Not 2’s Timeframe Literally Doesn’t Miss A Beat

As part of an interview on behalf of Busick’s co-writing gig on Final Destination: Bloodlines, the scribe dropped some exciting breadcrumbs as to what Samara Weaving’s Grace has been up to since the last movie. On paper, the answer is “not much,” but that’s because Guy Busick shared this timing cue for Ready or Not: Here I Come with ComicBook :

[The] movie picks up the second after the first movie ends. Grace wakes up in the hospital. No time has passed for her. The last thing she remembers is her in-laws exploded, including her new husband. They exploded in front of her and covered her in blood. She went outside and had her cigarette. The EMTs and fire department came. The credits roll and it picks up right there.

Picking up right where the last entry left off probably makes the fact that Ready or Not 2’s insanely stacked cast is mostly newcomers an advantage. But as you read more of Guy Busick’s remarks on how Here I Come developed, the classic sci-fi follow-ups that inspired all involved are going to surely perk up some ears.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The James Cameron Sequels That Inspired Ready Or Not Two Suggest Some Fun Possibilities

At another point in this Final Destination: Bloodlines interview, Mr. Busick mentioned how the entire creative team on Ready or Not: Here I Come continually referenced both Aliens and Terminator 2 as sacred texts of sequels. Besides being two of the best movie sequels ever, those James Cameron legends held the answers to this pair of questions Guy Busick & company kept asking:

How do you blow it up in a way that isn’t even the same genre, but hits all the notes and has the same DNA? Here I Come is a horror movie with humor, just like the first one. But what’s the crazy, bigger world of it?

OK, so with those movies in mind, here’s what I think Ready Or Not: Here I Come is going to do. First off, the Aliens half is going to see Grace fighting the LeDomus family and its evil marriage rituals. Where there’s an extended family, there’s potentially hidden black sheep and/or cousins bound by the same pact with The Devil detailed in the first film, which is currently streaming through access to a Hulu subscription .

As Samara Weaving’s hero would be able to outsmart this game through her previous trauma, new challenges will need to be presented through her enemy stepping up their game. However, with Terminator 2 in the mix, I need to suggest something really fun.

What if the first act, after showing us Grace taking off on another rampage, focuses on Kathryn Newton’s presumed bride-to-be? We see the loving fiancee, shady family waiting for the hunt, and the beginning of the fun and games. But then…S amara Weaving busts in to save Ms. Newton, first looking like a villain, but then explaining herself as the hero, leading to a third-act bloodbath!

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)