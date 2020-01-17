Apparently National Treasure 3 Is Back On Track

Leave a Comment
If you thought you were a busy person, try being producer Jerry Bruckheimer. With the revival of his Bad Boys franchise seemingly underway with Bad Boys For Life prompting the further development of Bad Boys 4, it seems like the classic hitmaker is back in the saddle for the long haul.
Which is probably a good time to mention that another one of his well-beloved franchises is looking to piece the puzzle to its own resurrection together. It’s time to get hyped about National Treasure 3 again, as it’s back on track with a brand new writer attached to the proceedings.
It looks like Jerry Bruckheimer likes the cut of Bad Boys For Life writer Chris Bremner’s jib too, as National Treasure 3 is the second film he’s been announced to be writing for the Bruckheimer family, thanks to THR’s recent coverage. Piled on top of being the writer for that previously announced project, Bad Boys 4, it’s not like Bremner has the pressure to develop exciting and fulfilling follow-ups to two deep-fried fan favorites.
A long history of delays, rewrites and no official green light have plagued National Treasure 3’s very name since the 2007 release of National Treasure: Book of Secrets teased that Nicolas Cage’s Benjamin Gates would be pursuing some sort of adventure that was inspired by the information on the infamous “Page 47” of that very book.
But here we are, 13 years later, and Disney hasn’t even officially announced the project, despite never outright dismissing or cancelling National Treasure 3 in any capacity. And with legacyquels being all the rage now, especially at the studio that’s looking to also bring back Honey, I Shrunk The Kids with its own far flung follow-up, the fires of hope may be rekindling around this project, but it’s far from a given until an official go-ahead is reported.
It’s hard not to be hopeful though, as National Treasure was a solid hit back in its day, and the promise of a third installment has persisted as recently as last spring. So whether it’s a theatrical release or a Disney+ streaming exclusive, National Treasure 3 feels closer than it ever has before.
For what it’s worth, Chris Bremner’s work on Bad Boys For Life invokes some of the best aspects of Jerry Bruckheimer’s classic formula. Audiences are bound to see it, and the man himself is impressed enough with this writer to keep him on board for the long haul. So we’ll just have to wait and see if this new draft of National Treasure 3 ends up being the one that finally pushes this dream project into living, breathing production.
In the meantime, Bad Boys For Life is in theaters now, should you want to see just how well Chris Bremner nails that Bruckheimer style. And if you want to watch those first two National Treasure films again, you can see the first one on Netflix and the second on Disney+.
