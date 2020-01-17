Apparently National Treasure 3 Is Back On Track

But here we are, 13 years later, and Disney hasn’t even officially announced the project, despite never outright dismissing or cancelling National Treasure 3 in any capacity. And with legacyquels being all the rage now, especially at the studio that’s looking to also bring back Honey, I Shrunk The Kids with its own far flung follow-up, the fires of hope may be rekindling around this project, but it’s far from a given until an official go-ahead is reported.