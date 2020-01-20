Spenser Confidential Trailer: Mark Wahlberg's New Netflix Movie Throws Many, Many Punches

Leave a Comment
Director Peter Berg and actor Mark Wahlberg complete each other, and they are taking their longtime partnership to Netflix with Spenser Confidential. The action comedy reunites the Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day, and Mile 22 team. It also looks pretty funny. And, as Berg already noted fondly, Wahlberg's character Spenser gets his butt kicked A LOT in this movie, which arrives on Netflix in March.
Netflix's official trailer for Spenser Confidential just debuted on the Ellen show, so Ellen DeGeneres got to be the one to share it first. After that, Netflix released the trailer to the world. Check it out:
So. Many. Punches. But maybe Mark Wahlberg is used to that by now.
Spenser Confidential stars Mark Wahlberg as ex-cop Spenser, who -- as the trailer shows -- is just getting out of prison. He's ready to leave Boston for good. But first he's dragged into helping his old mentor and boxing coach Henry (Alan Arkin) into helping a promising amateur, Hawk (Winston Duke). When two of Spenser’s former colleagues are murdered, he recruits Hawk and his ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice. (She also gets to compare the crew to Batman, Robin, and Alfred.)
Spenser Confidential also stars Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron and Post Malone. The cast seems great, and the action comedy should definitely find an audience on Netflix.
If you're thinking Spenser -- is that the same Spenser from Spenser For Hire? Yes, this movie was inspired by Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, the book by Ace Atkins. The character of Spenser (no last name revealed) was written into a series of detective novels, first by Robert B. Parker. The character was adapted for the TV series Spenser: For Hire and some TV movies.
As Deadline noted in 2018, Netflix made a deal with Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg, and the estate of Robert B. Parker to potentially base a series of films around wisecracking but poetry-spouting boxer-turned-private-eye Spenser. I imagine more movies will be considered if this one gets a lot of streams.
Spenser Confidential was noted to be adapting Wonderland but changing details from the novel, since it starts with Spenser coming out of prison and stripped of his P.I. license.
Mark Wahlberg, now 48, always has a lot of irons in the fire as an actor or producer. This year, he also has the drama Good Joe Bell (he plays Joe Bell) and the Antoine Fuqua sci-fi movie Infinite. He's also doing a voice for Scoob! And I'm pretty excited to see the McMillons documentary series he produced for HBO, which premieres February 3.
Spenser Confidential will stream on Netflix on March 6. Keep up with all of Netflix's 2020 premiere and return dates with our handy schedule. Here are the movies heading to theaters this year.