Spenser Confidential Trailer: Mark Wahlberg's New Netflix Movie Throws Many, Many Punches

Spenser Confidential stars Mark Wahlberg as ex-cop Spenser, who -- as the trailer shows -- is just getting out of prison. He's ready to leave Boston for good. But first he's dragged into helping his old mentor and boxing coach Henry (Alan Arkin) into helping a promising amateur, Hawk (Winston Duke). When two of Spenser’s former colleagues are murdered, he recruits Hawk and his ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice. (She also gets to compare the crew to Batman, Robin, and Alfred.)