Critics Have Seen The Accountant 2, And This ‘Curiously Messy’ Ben Affleck Action Thriller Is No By-The-Numbers Sequel
Come for the line dancing, stay for the brotherly love.
Ben Affleck’s got quite a few movies in the works, both as an actor and with his production company, but one of the most anticipated Affleck projects is the long-awaited sequel, The Accountant 2. The two-time Oscar winner is reprising his role as Christian Wolff for the 2025 movie calendar, and critics had the opportunity to screen the action thriller ahead of its April 25 debut in theaters. Let’s see if we want to make this movie part of our weekend plans.
First reactions from The Accountant 2’s SXSW premiere praised the expansion of Jon Bernthal’s role as the title character’s brother Braxton, as the two team up to track down a murderer. Overall, did Ben Affleck avoid the pitfall of making a sequel? Critic Richard Crouse seems to think so, giving it 4 out of 5 stars and writing:
Kim Newman of Empire, meanwhile, rates the upcoming action movie 3 stars out of 5, echoing the above sentiment that the “impossibly intricate storyline” is just a way to let the kill-crazy good guys loose on thugs who deserve what they’ve got coming. Newman continues:
Nearly every review I’ve read mentions Ben Affleck’s character line-dancing, so I wonder if that alone is worth the price of admission? Brian Truitt of USA TODAY says The Accountant 2 isn’t quite as good as its 2016 predecessor, but the dynamic between the two brothers and the filmmakers’ willingness to explore an autistic character make this a satisfying watch. The critic gives it 2.5 out of 4 stars, writing:
Jake Coyle of the AP also rates it 2.5 stars out of 4, saying that while Ben Affleck’s “Rain Man shtick” always feels forced, once Jon Bernthal shows up, the sequel clicks into place. Coyle continues:
I can definitely get behind “knowingly silly,” but AV Club’s Jacob Oller doesn’t find much to like in this sequel, which he says buries the rapport of its leads in chaotic action, troubling worldviews and generic plotting. It also doesn’t handle the many facets of neurodiversity delicately, Oller says, writing:
While there are some complaints amongst the critics, the movie has compiled a 79% Fresh score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It sounds like this sequel has dialed down on the numbers from The Accountant (which can be streamed with a Max subscription) in order to ramp up the brotherly love aspect. If you’d like to see more from this neurodivergent ass-kicker, The Accountant 2 hits theaters on Friday, April 25.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
