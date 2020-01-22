Charlize Theron's Kids On Her Bombshell Nomination: ‘This Sounds Like A Waste Of Time'

Leave a Comment
Charlize Theron is one of those actresses that you always need to watch. She regularly puts forth remarkable performances in movies, and she has the track record of award nominations to prove it. This year, she's nominated for her third Academy Award for her role as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell.
The Oscar wasn't the first major award that Theron was nominated for this season, and while the actress was clearly happy for the recognition when discussing it on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, she says her kids took not winning those awards much harder than she did. Theron told Kimmel...
It’s been a thrilling couple of weeks. I was nominated for a Golden Globe, I was nominated for a Critics’ Choice, please be [enthusiastic] because my children aren’t. Spoiler alert: I didn’t win. [Sadness] was kind of the reaction. It was a mixture of super sad and also kind of angry. Like, ‘You didn’t win?’ They were upset, the little one was like, ‘I REALLY WANTED YOU TO WIN.’ Angry, my eight-year-old was just pure disappointment.
It's so adorable, the kids love their mom so much that they get really upset when she doesn't win the award.
Of course, now that mom has been through a couple of big losses, it seems that the kids are sort of getting tired of the whole thing. Charlize Theron is now nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress, but since, based on the way the other awards have gone, it seems unlikely that she'll win, the kids no longer see the point of the entire exercise.
So when the Oscar nominations came in, now they’re suspicious. ‘Will you win this time?’ I said, ‘Listen, there’s a good shot I’m not going to win.’ My oldest says, ‘This sounds like a waste of time, mom.’
Considering Renee Zellweger took both the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Award for her role as Judy Garland in Judy, she has to be considered the odds on favorite to win the Oscar. Theron's feeling that she probably won't win is based on the reality of the situation. Of course, kids don't often deal with reality, so for them, if you're not going to win, why even bother?
You can check out Charlize Theron's full comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live below.
While it's become a cliche, for most it probably truly is an honor just to be nominated. Being considered in the top five of your chosen field is still pretty damn impressive, even if you're not the absolute best. At the same time, you can see where the kids are coming from. Showing up to every awards show and losing has to get a little grating.
Whether or not Charlize Theron wins the Oscar next month or not, one day her kids will realize their mom is just one of the best actresses in Hollywood, and they can be impressed by the Oscar she did win.