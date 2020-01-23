Here's When Walt Disney World Will Add Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run To FastPass+

Leave a Comment
Waiting in lines at theme parks comes with the territory, but theme parks also know that doing so is the least fun part of any vacation. As such, many have tried to implement systems that cut down on the standing around. At Walt Disney World, the FastPass+ system allows you to book a limited number of rides in advance where you'll be able to skip past most of the queue. However, the newest, and most popular rides in the park, the ones at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, have not used the FastPass+ system since they opened. That's about to change as, today Disney revealed that the first Galaxy's Edge attraction, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, will begin to use FastPass+ on February 19.
This means that if you already have a Walt Disney World vacation booked for February 19 or after, you can book your FastPasses right now (or ehenever your window to book opens up). If you happen to have the trip scheduled right at the beginning of the time frame, you even have something of an extra jump. Normally, guests staying at Walt Disney World resort hotels can book their FastPasses 60 days before their vacation, while those staying off property can only book 30 days out. This frequently means that high demand attractions, like Flight of Passage, end up giving out all the FastPasses to those staying on property, and those who are not are out of luck. But in this case hotel guests aren't getting the extra jump, at least not for the first couple days.
FastPass+ works on a two tier system at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run is a Tier A attraction as is the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster in Toy Story Land. This means that when selecting their three FastPasses of the day in advance, guests can only choose one ride or the other. The other two FastPasses of the day can come from the Tier B attractions, which covers everything else in the park that uses the system.
While Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened at Walt Disney World after the version at Disneyland, the park has been seeing advancements in the land first. It got Rise of the Resistance first, and now its seeing the FastPass addition first, as Disneyland's Smuggler's Run still has not been put on the FastPass system there.
Nothing is changing with Rise of the Resistance yet, according to the Disney Parks Blog, that attraction will continue to implement a virtual queue system. Considering how much of that attraction is actually part of the line, one wonders how a FastPass option would even work there.
Anything that helps keep people out of lines is a good thing, and so it's nice to see Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run join FastPass+. Hopefully Disneyland won't be too far behind.