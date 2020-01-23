Here's When Walt Disney World Will Add Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run To FastPass+

This means that if you already have a Walt Disney World vacation booked for February 19 or after, you can book your FastPasses right now (or ehenever your window to book opens up). If you happen to have the trip scheduled right at the beginning of the time frame, you even have something of an extra jump. Normally, guests staying at Walt Disney World resort hotels can book their FastPasses 60 days before their vacation, while those staying off property can only book 30 days out. This frequently means that high demand attractions, like Flight of Passage, end up giving out all the FastPasses to those staying on property, and those who are not are out of luck. But in this case hotel guests aren't getting the extra jump, at least not for the first couple days.