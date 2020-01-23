Paul Rudd Gave Halloween Kills’ Anthony Michael Hall His Blessing To Play Tommy Doyle

The horror genre has been in a renaissance over the past few years, with plenty of new and exciting projects hitting theaters. Many of the recent blockbusters come from Blumhouse Productions, although that horror studio recently turned its attention on the classics. 2018's Halloween made a ton of money at the box office, while also being a critical darling. Two more movies were quickly green lit, the first of which is Halloween Kills. Plenty of characters from John Carpenter's original Halloween will pop up, with Anthony Michael Hall playing an adult Tommy Doyle. That role was previously played by Paul Rudd in the 1995 movie Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, and recently gave the Breakfast Club actor his blessing to take on the mantle.