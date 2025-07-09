As Tom Hanks Literally Jumps Into His 69th Birthday, Rita Wilson, John Stamos, Goldie Hawn And More Sweetly Celebrated ‘Mr. Handsome Pants’

America’s Dad, Tom Hanks, is arguably the most beloved and well-known Hollywood actor of his time. From the jump, he’s made us laugh with his classic roles , proved he could be a successful actor and screenwriter and grow sustainably in Tinseltown by becoming a celeb with a production company . Needless to say, Hanks' work is widely celebrated, and personally, even more loved. And as he literally full-on leaps into his birthday, plenty of celebs are celebrating the 69-year-old.

The A-lister took to his Instagram yesterday to dip into the festivities a bit early and took the time to share two things. First he explained that the video Hanks posted of himself jumping into a body of water was the only way to celebrate the big occasion. Then, his second point was to promote that he’d be joining TuneIn for a radio birthday extravaganza. Check out the OG SNL 's Five Timers Club member’s fun post below:

Leave it to the star of the developing Toy Story 5 to find the perfect balance between work and play on his birthday. I’m not sure many would think of, let alone seek out, something that is amusing but productive to ring in their b-day. But I’m not surprised Hanks has. Personally, if I were him, I don’t know if I’d leave that yacht (assuming what he’s jumping off of) or that gorgeous beachy scene. That alone strikes an equilibrium for me.

As mentioned, plenty of loved ones rolled in earlier this morning to officially send the Oscar winner plenty of well wishes for his birthday. Of course, wife, Rita Wilson, was there to kick off the celebrations through her own IG account. She shared a simple standalone image of her husband with her personal sentiments as the caption: “Happy Birthday, my love. 🩷” See the sweet dedication for yourself:

I’m a real sucker for a caring and loving birthday wish, and Wilson’s is no exception. She could’ve posted a catalog of Hollywood Hanks' images, ranging from carpet chic to iconic stills, but rather opted for one in their home. There’s a real sincerity with the veteran actor sitting at home, in regular clothes and with his typewriter. Just add it to the list of why I love this power couple.

Naturally, the Jingle All the Way alum wasn’t the only one to love on Hanks for his 69th. Everyone from John Stamos to Goldie Hawn and beyond showed up in the comments, sending nothing but good vibes and a sweet but odd nickname. Here are just a few of the big names that could be found:

Goldie Hawn: Happy happy day! Can’t even imagine our lives if you were never born! Love you! 🥰

John Stamos: Mr Handsome pants

Kate Hudson: Happy Birthday 🎉🎂

Julianne Moore: Happy birthday Tom!!

Carrie Preston: Happy Birthday!!

Clearly it’s a birthday many do not miss. As I said, this is just a portion of Hollywood big hitters wishing him well, among many others. The thing I’m a bit puzzled about, though, is Stamos’s name for Hanks. Where did it come from, and is it regularly used (knowing this may or may not be my bday wish this year)?

