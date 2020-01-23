That Time Kanye West Asked Danny McBride To Play Him In A Movie

Danny McBride may not have Kanye’s musical talent and he’s obviously not an African American, which is part of Kanye’s life experience, but I don’t know if it would count as whitewashing if the subject of the film picked the actor who would play him. For whatever reason, Kanye West obviously saw something in Danny McBride that made him reach out to the actor about playing him and I’ve got to say, I want to see it.