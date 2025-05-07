Danny McBride Was Asked About Possibly Making A Follow-Up Movie For The Righteous Gemstones, But I Think His Alternate Idea Is Way Better

News
By published

There would be a payday, hallelujah, what a payday.

The Gemstones on the stage
(Image credit: Jake Giles Netter/HBO)

Of the TV shows that are ending in 2025, one that I'm going to really miss is The Righteous Gemstones. The series just wrapped up its four-season run this past weekend, and I'm already hoping for more adventures featuring the titular family of televangelists. That includes more NSFW jokes for John Goodman and incredibly catchy songs. Co-creator and cast member Danny McBride wouldn't openly commit to making a potential follow-up film, but he has an idea I think is actually more exciting.

While we'll always be able to revisit the Gemstones and their adventures with a Max subscription, McBride threw out an ambitious idea for a live show featuring the cast of the TV series. McBride mentioned it during his conversation with Decider, when asked about potentially writing a movie:

I think what would be fun to do is a live show. It’d be fun to do a traveling tent revival with the Gemstones. Maybe that’s how we’ll show back up. We’ll see.

Imagine attending an actual service held by Gemstone Ministries, and how wild that would be to witness in person. I would purchase a capuchin to forcefully feed me pretzels and wear a baptism romper just for the occasion! (BJ fans will understand those references.) I'd also love to be able to join a chorus of people in belting out some of the notable songs from the show. That would truly feel like a religious experience, despite the clear sacrilege of the entire notion of showing up to celebrate a show with a fake church service.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
The Righteous Gemstones and many other iconic HBO shows are all available to stream on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription, there's some flexibility in how to pay. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

View Deal

Of course, the idea sounds great, but is it actually viable? Cast member Walton Goggins, for example, is one of Hollywood's biggest names. I doubt he'd be able to pause his busy schedule for a traveling road show, and you can't do this without the man who played Uncle Baby Billy. I'd also question how willing 72-year-old John Goodman would be for this type of project. Fellow cast member Adam DeVine seemed to have the same skepticism when the interviewer mentioned Danny McBride's plans for a stage show:

That’s what Danny was saying, and I was like, ‘Okay, man!’ I think he just doesn’t want to write a whole movie right now (smiles).

I think Adam Devine is onto something, as Danny McBride mentioned to Deadline that he'd like to take a break before working on whatever is next in his ongoing relationship with HBO. That said, I think that organizing a traveling stage show would almost be more ambitious than doing a movie, especially with the theoretical scheduling issues one might have to work out with Walton Goggins and other stars.

More On The Righteous Gemstones

Judy (Edi Patterson), Jesse (Danny McBride) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) address their congregation on The Righteous Gemstones.

(Image credit: Connie Chornuk/HBO)

32 HBO Shows That Have Gotten The World Talking

That's not to say I don't think Danny McBride shouldn't move heaven and Earth to try and make it happen, because I would love to witness a spectacle like that. I could also easily see HBO signing on to record one of the shows for a special to air on the network. Just imagine being amongst a crowd of people singing "Misbehavin'," and how incredible that would be to witness, be it in person or via TV.

One question I would have is how a stage show would balance the Gemstones characters with how they act in public and behind the scenes. Maybe between stage performances, we'd get scripted moments on the jumbotron in which the characters don't realize they're being recorded or something of that nature.

I'd also have to wonder how beloved characters who are on the show but not part of the Gemstones Ministries service would be included. Perhaps my favorite character, BJ, could have a pre-show with some competitive pole dancing? Can actor Tim Baltz actually perform all of those moves? I'm not sure, but I would love a chance to find out!

For now, The Righteous Gemstones is finished and available to stream in its entirety on Max. Here's hoping fans receive some sort of follow-up to this show, whether it's a movie or the live stage show Danny McBride is pitching.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

CBS' 2025-2026 Primetime TV Schedule Confirms Yellowstone Spinoff And First All-NCIS Night, But I'm More Shocked By That Taylor Sheridan And Blake Shelton Team-Up

I Didn't Peg Stephen A. Smith To Be A Diehard Law & Order Fan, But He Explains Why It’s An ‘Honor Beyond Comprehension’ To Be Killed Off

Lilo And Stitch’s Director Addressed Questions About Pleakley Possibly Cross-Dressing In The Live-Action Remake, And His Response Has Me Bummed
See more latest
Most Popular
Pleakley and Jumba stare in concern while wearing disguises in Lilo and Stitch.
Lilo And Stitch’s Director Addressed Questions About Pleakley Possibly Cross-Dressing In The Live-Action Remake, And His Response Has Me Bummed
Tom Brady in Man in the Arena.
‘There’s Some Things As A Parent You F**k Up.’ Tom Brady Discusses One Mistake He Made With His Kids Following His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Side by side: Luke Grimes&#039; Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone; Katrina Law in NCIS cap as Jessica Knight in NCIS Season 22
CBS' 2025-2026 Primetime TV Schedule Confirms Yellowstone Spinoff And First All-NCIS Night, But I'm More Shocked By That Taylor Sheridan And Blake Shelton Team-Up
Ralph Fiennes in Conclave
As Conclave Crushes On Streaming Following The Pope’s Death, It Seems Catholic Clergy Are Also Benefiting From The Film
White Vision in WandaVision&#039;s finale
Marvel’s Rumored To Be Making A Big Change To Its Disney+ Shows Following Vision, And I Have Very Mixed Feelings About This Idea
Side by side of Denzel Washington in Equalizer 3 and ASAP Rocky in Dope.
After Working With Denzel Washington, ASAP Rocky Dropped A Humorously Honest Take On Why It’s ‘Difficult’ To Act Alongside Him
LAW &amp; ORDER -- &quot;Tough Love&quot; Episode 24021 -- Pictured: Stephen A. Smith as Ted Hunter
I Didn't Peg Stephen A. Smith To Be A Diehard Law & Order Fan, But He Explains Why It’s An ‘Honor Beyond Comprehension’ To Be Killed Off
Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger
Peter Dinklage's Toxic Avenger Movie Is Apparently Too Extreme For An MPA Rating, And The Content Warnings Are Hilariously On Point
From left to right: Leighton Meester as Blair in Gossip Girl and Kristen Bell smiling in Nobody Wants This.
After Leighton Meester Opened Up About Playing Kristen Bell's Nemesis In Nobody Wants This Season 2, I Have A Specific Gossip Girl-Related Hope
Blake Lively stands nonchalantly while wearing a Tamara Ralph halter top in Another Simple Favor.
Blake Lively Wore A 40 LB Halter Top For Multiple Days Of Filming On Another Simple Favor, And I Don’t Even Think It Was The Wildest Fashion Moment