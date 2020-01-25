Bill Murray On Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Script: ‘It’s Gonna Work’

His confidence in Afterlife is definitely a good sign. And it seems to back up what the initial trailer hints at -- that the film, which has been framed as a sequel to Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2, will have many direct connections to those two films. Though the first footage of Afterlife mostly serves to introduce us to the new faces in the franchise, including Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard, most of the original Ghostbusters players will be back in some capacity. Vanity Fair confirms that in addition to Bill Murray, Afterlife will include appearances from Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver. And, Jason Rietman and co. will address the absence of Harold Ramis’ Dr. Egon Spengler.