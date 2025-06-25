‘I Had A Hard Time With That’: Stranger Things’ Brett Gelman Explains Why He’s Hesitant To Return To Fan Conventions Despite Murray’s Popularity
We stan Murray Bauman here.
Brett Gelman’s Murray Bauman was introduced in Stranger Things Season 2 as an eccentric private investigator hired to look into the death of Barbara Holland. He was eventually clued into the crazy goings on in Hawkins, Indiana, and his importance in the Netflix subscription-exclusive series has grown with each season. With that boosted profile has come Murray collecting many fans, but with under half a year to go until Stranger Things Season 5’s release on the 2025 TV schedule, Gelman opened up about why going to fan conventions has been hard for him.
The actor spent some time talking about working on Stranger Things while appearing on The Sackhoff Show, including what his experience at conventions has been like. When host Katee Sackhoff asked if he’s attended such events, Gelman answered:
Joseph Quinn debuted as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4, and unlike Murray, the Dungeons & Dragons-obsessed teen was killed off. Nevertheless, this proved to be Quinn’s breakthrough performance, paving the way for him to join big movies like A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator II, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part Beatles biopic, where he’ll play George Harrison. It’s no wonder people line up in droves to see him at conventions.
Still, I can understand why Brett Gelman would be bothered seeing by not getting nearly as many fans stopping by his table compared to his younger co-stars. However, that doesn’t take away from his admiration for the other Stranger Things actors, adding:
Murray is arguably Brett Gelman’s most well-known role, with Martin from Fleabag trailing in second place. He’s definitely his most badass character thanks to when Murray wielded that flamethrower in Season 4. And while Gelman might not have gotten large crowds at his previous convention appearances, it’s not as though he/s never approached by fans, with him saying:
Hopefully even more fans approach Brett Gelman about Stranger Things as we get closer to Season 5. Maybe that will persuade him to attend another fan convention, and this time a lot more people will show up to chat with him, get his autograph, take a picture with him, etc. There’s enough enthusiasm to pass around to all the Stranger Things cast members.
Stranger Things Season 5 will release across three volumes on November 26, December 25 and December 31. Let’s cross our fingers that Maury Bauman doesn’t meet the same fate as Eddie and makes it out of this final clash with Vecna and the forces of the Upside Down alive.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
