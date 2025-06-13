Lewis Pullman Is In Talks To Join His Dad In Spaceballs 2, And The Internet Knows Exactly Which Character He Should Play

If you felt a disturbance in the Schwartz yesterday, that was millions of Spaceballs fans losing their minds over the news that Spaceballs 2 has a release window set for 2027 and Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis may even return for the new movie, penned by Josh Gad. But the fun doesn’t stop there, as another actor is reportedly in talks to join the film, and fans have already cast him.

Alongside the news that Pullman and Moranis had reportedly signed on to this sequel came the news that Keke Palmer was on board to play a new character as well. Now THR reports that Lewis Pullman, son of Bill, is in talks to join his father in the sequel. To say fans are on board with the casting of one of the stars of the recent Thunderbolts* movie would be an understatement, and they’ve already cast him as the film’s version of Kylo Ren. Comments include:

no other option than for lewis to parody ben solo - @balancedpadawan

BEN SOLO PARODY I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THESE - @theres_a_bea

If this ends up true and he plays the parody of Ben Solo you’ll never hear me shut up about it - @isacchili

WELCOME BACK KYLO REN - @hxwkes_

omg is he gonna be the kylo ren knock off?? if so, i will be obsessed - @anxious_kitty

Once somebody says it, it’s difficult to see anything else. If we assume that Spaceballs 2 is going to take more than a little inspiration from the Star Wars sequel trilogy, then creating a character who is a take on Kylo Ren makes sense. And since that character should be the son of Lone Starr, Bill Pullman’s Han Solo-esque character from the first film, casting his actual son makes all the sense in the world.

Now I’m envisioning Lewis Pullman as an extra winy goth kid throwing a temper tantrum, and I’m already laughing. The Top Gun: Maverick actor won’t just look the part because he’s the son of Bill Pullman either; he would simply be an inspired choice to be a parody of Adam Driver. I am fully on board with this entire idea.

And if the reports of Rick Moranis being back turn out to be accurate, then things could get really exciting. Kylo Ren never got to actually interact with Darth Vader. One can only imagine how hilarious it will be if their parody versions cross paths.

With the film still two years away, there’s a lot that could still happen, but the fact that the sequel is on the way with a fantastic reported cast is glorious. Now we can focus on the important debate of whether it should be called Spaceballs 2: The Search For More Money or if they should title it Spaceballs 3: The Search For Spaceballs 2.