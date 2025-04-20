I Didn't Like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, But Here's Why I'm Open For The Proposed Third Movie

It seems that a certain mischievous ghost’s name was said a few too many times, because there is a chance we are getting another sequel to Beetlejuice. Speaking as a dead serious fan of the original 1988 Tim Burton film, and one of the absolute best movies of the 1980s, if you ask me, I cannot say that this potential news exactly “made my millennium.”

You see, I do not care very much for 2024’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, so when Warner Bros. CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy told Deadline that the development for a third installment is not confirmed but “imminent,” I could not think of a single reason why this would be a good idea… until I came up with a couple. Allow me to explain why I am not totally opposed to turning on the juice and seeing what shakes loose once more.

I Will Always Be Down For More Of Michael Keaton As Betelgeuse

To be perfectly honest, there are things I do enjoy about Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. In fact, my issues with it – such as a jumbled mess of too many storylines and humor that too often falls flat – only became more glaring and difficult to bear after watching it a second time. However, upon either viewing, the one thing that never disappointed me was Michael Keaton.

The Academy Award nominee is my all-time favorite actor, and Betelgeuse (yes, that is actually how you spell the character’s name) is my favorite role of his (including his live-action Batman movies and the Best Picture Oscar winner, Birdman, even). I will never turn down the chance to see him unleash his impeccable, high-energy wit as the ghost with the most, even if that means another unnecessary sequel to the horror-comedy movie classic that I cherish to this day.

I Would Like To See Tim Burton And Co. Improve On Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Just because I did not care for the sequel does not mean I am doomed to dislike the next installment. In fact, I can think of several franchises right off the bat in which, based on the general consensus, the threequel surpasses the sequel, from the Die Hard movies to the Indiana Jones films.

I have genuine hope in my heart that this franchise can join that club with another sequel that learns from its predecessor’s shortcomings by keeping its story simple, coming up with funnier jokes, and, perhaps, bringing back Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis for at least a quick cameo? Plus, I was honestly hip to the idea of a trilogy as soon as the last film's official title was announced because, if it is officially greenlit, that means we will likely have a movie called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

You know, I actually would not be opposed to bringing back the general plans for Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, which was a sequel idea originally proposed in the early 1990s, as IGN recalls. It was meant to involve the Deetzes opening up a resort where Betelgeuse unleashes a wave of evil spirits, but it could be reworked into another story following Lydia (Winona Ryder) and her daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), going into the tropical vacation business. No matter what they come up with, as long as Keaton is back, I’ll watch it.