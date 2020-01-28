Chris Messina’s Victor Zsasz Is ‘Obsessed’ With Black Mask In Birds Of Prey

It won’t be long until fans will be able to see these new incarnations of Victor Zsasz and Roman Sionis on the big screen (it will actually be Roman’s live-action debut), as Birds of Prey is now just a couple of weeks away from release. In the film, Harley winds up in Roman’s crosshairs following her break-up from the Joker – she having pissed him off in the past, and no longer under the protection of the Clown Prince of Crime – and she’s not the only one. In fact, Roman is actually at the center of many beefs and deals gone wrong, and it results in the formation of an unlikely alliance between Harley, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).