Nicolas Cage's Color Out Of Space Ending: What Happened And What Does It Mean?

Before Benny and Lavinia can escape, however, Benny hears what he believes is the family dog in the well. He attempts to save the pet, but it leads to his own downfall (in more ways than one...) as the Color bursts forward from the well and kills him. Lavinia's threshold on her sanity grows dim as the local sheriff and Ward (Elliot Knight), the good-natured hydrologist who studied the water in the area for the building of a hydroelectric dam (and the person who tried to warn the Gardners not to drink the water, which was advice that wasn't taken too seriously), go to the house. They witness the mother-son hybrid just before an unhinged Nathan shoots them dead. As Ward, Nathan, Lavinia and the Sheriff attempt to run away from the house, the Color emerges once more from the well, sparking Nathan in its lighted fury, which only further breaks the already-deranged father's fleeting sanity.