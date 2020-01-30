The Parasite Character Twist The Film's Editor Wasn't Sure They Could Pull Off

It’s a shocking moment in Parasite, but one that Bong Joon Ho built up to over the course of his film. Throughout the vicious thriller, comedy and satire, Mr. Park does quite a few things that brush Mr. Kim and the audience the wrong way. For example, there was his comments about his specific “smell” as he and his family hide under the table listening, and when he places his hand under his daughter’s freshly-dead corpse to grab his car keys (also while plugging his nose). His blood is boiling throughout the entirety of Parasite up to that very moment.