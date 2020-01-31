Blake Lively Explains How Her Shattered Hand Injury Ended Up In The Rhythm Section

After a stunt gone horribly wrong, Blake Lively injured herself so bad on the set of her new film, The Rhythm Section, that it actually delayed production. With a shattered hand as the end result, you would think that the surgery and recovery process would all be consigned to an interesting behind-the-scenes story. Not so in this case, as we not only get to see Lively’s injury in the film, there was also some material added to the script that caused her character, Stephanie Patrick, to suffer a similar fate herself.