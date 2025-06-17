‘It’s A Pool Of Blood’: Rebel Wilson Doesn’t Hold Back When Describing The Brutal Injury She Suffered While Filming Her New Movie

The 2025 movie guide is overflowing with funny and action-packed titles, including the soon-to-be-released Bride Hard, starring Rebel Wilson. While the Die Hard meets Bridesmaids-esque flick seems like a straightforward blend of easy humor packed with punches, the lead actress didn't come out of production unscathed. During the back half of filming, Wilson experienced an intense "freak accident," and she shared all the gory details.

​​Wilson has been doing press for Bride Hard as of late, during which she's shared quirky, behind-the-scenes details. It was during her interview with Access Hollywood that she discussed her nose injury along alongside co-star Anna Camp. Apparently, Wilson's nose was accidentally smashed by a gun while she filmed a fight scene. The face wound was so bad that she had to leave the set and, ironically, this all happened on her final day of filming:

I did have a massive injury on this movie. In a fight scene, a gun accidentally got whacked across my face. It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open. So I left set. It was really my last night of shooting. I was like, ‘Ah, how unlucky can I be? The last night of shooting, the last fight sequence, my nose gets busted open.’ It’s a pool of blood, if anyone has had a facial injury, they know, there’s so much blood.

Oof, that sounds brutal, to say the least. It's definitely not too far-fetched to hear that a star suffered some kind of an injury while making an upcoming action movie. However, that doesn't take away from the sheer shock of hearing that Wilson's nose was split open during the production of Bride Hard. If you've watched some of Wilson's best work, you'll surely know that she commits to her gigs. However, I'm not sure if Wilson (who's worked 16-hour days on a film) ever had to handle something like this while filming something.

After laying out what happened, the Hustle actress recalled what she was feeling amid the chaotic moment. (Honestly, I'm not sure if I would've been able to keep my cool during that ordeal.) Wilson then went on to explain how she was rushed to a hospital, before divulging what else needed to be done from there:

I was freaking out. They take me in an ambulance, and they have to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn’t, I would have been permanently disfigured. So we got the plastic surgeon, they did all the stitches, and you can’t tell now, you really can’t tell. It was just one of those freak accidents.

That's a wild way to wrap a project, to say the least! I’m glad all turned out well and that Rebel Wilson wasn't permanently disfigured as she said she could've been. I say that earnestly, as I'm a fan of hers. (I've also been living for Wilson's thoughts on Pitch Perfect 4 and hope that it's made at some point in the future.) The notion of suffering for one's art is something that's mentioned a lot, and I'd say that Wilson more than did that while making her latest film.

I'll also say that the plastic surgeon really did a great job because, as Wilson mentioned during her interview, you can't even tell she was even injured. Here's hoping that she avoids any other dangerous situations as time goes on. For now, know that you'll be able to see Bride Hard when hits theaters on June 20.