What Was It Like Actually Filming It Ends With Us With Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni? Actor On Set Paints It In A Bad Light

Despite hitting theaters back in August of 2024, It Ends With Us continues to make headlines. But rather than discussion about a possible sequel, the discourse is about the ongoing legal drama between Blake Lively and actor/director Justin Baldoni. And an actor from the set recently explained what it was like seeing that tension grow from the set.

It Ends With Us (which is streaming now with a Netflix subscription) was a rather successful book to screen adaptation. But the discussion surrounding that movie is related to lawsuits that involved both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Stunt performer/stand-in Thomas Canestraro spoke to The Daily Mail about what it was like joining the movie's set for the final two weeks of filming. As he shared:

You could tell that the set was tense. There was some discomfort from everybody.

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni made a number of serious allegations about his behavior on set. While their legal battle is about figuring out the truth of what happened on set, the tension was clearly palpable even for a newcomer like Canestraro.

For his part, the stunt performer worked with Blake Lively before on some marketing for A Simple Favor (streaming now with an Amazon prime subscription). The surprises kept coming on set, as he shared:

What I did experience was filming that was taking longer than expected,' he said. It prompted questions: 'What's happening here? Why are we taking so much time to film all of this scene? Why are we not on schedule?’

I have to assume that other members of the cast/crew had similar thoughts in the midst of It Ends With Us. Tension was still palpable during the movie's press tour, where Baldoni was noticeably separate from the rest of the cast.

These comments from Thomas Canestraro show how different of an experience he had working with Blake Lively the second time around. He said the first collaboration was an "extremely easy time", and that she was kind to him. But it appears that wasn't going on with It Ends With Us.

The stakes are high for the ongoing legal situation, as Baldoni's defamation suit is seeking millions of dollars in damages. Add in the cost of their lawyers, and there is a huge price tag involved in the feud. And that's to say nothing of how the situation might influence the future of their careers. At the time of writing this story, Baldoni doesn't currently have any upcoming projects listed on his IMDb.

Only time will tell how things ultimately shake out in court. Blake Lively has a few projects on the 2025 movie release list and beyond, but the price tag on this legal battle has the potential to be a financial burden.