Blake Lively’s Another Simple Favor Director Says It Ends With Us Viewers Have A Misconception About What Goes On On Movie Sets Amidst Lawsuits

Paul Feig tries to set the record straight on Blake Lively.

Blake Lively&#039;s character talking to Anna Kendrick&#039;s character in Another Simple Favor.
There were always going to be eyes focused on a movie like Another Simple Favor. The first movie was a surprise hit, leading to the sequel happening in the first place. However, the film is also the first major project for Blake Lively since It Ends With Us. That movie set has resulted in multiple lawsuits, both by and against Lively. There have also been rumors of conflict between Lively and her Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick, but director Paul Feig is denying there’s any feud.

There are lots of stories about actors on movie sets being a problem to work with and while there have been some cases of real problems, Feig insists that, at least in the case of Blake Lively, reports regarding Lively being difficult to work with mostly stem from people who don’t understand how movie sets actually work. He tells Esquire

Blake is an amazing collaborator, so when I read people’s misconceptions about how movies are made, it’s just frustrating for me. Every star I’ve worked with works this way.

The source of the misconception, according to Feig, is the idea that movie stars are simply paid players who show up to read lines and then go home. While there may be stories about Blake Lively trying to have some control of productions, that’s only because that’s how it always works on set. Feig continued…

The idea that a star just shows up and you go ‘Here’s the script’ – please point me to one movie star who works that way. So when the gang on the internet get [up in arms] about something, it’s just like, guys, you don’t know what you’re talking about. I love working with Blake – she’s just the best.

Certainly, with lawsuits having been filed by Blake Lively against her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, and with more lawsuits filed by him, including suits that include Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds and the New York Times, whatever may have happened on that set went beyond the norm. Of course, that movie was also different because, in addition to being an actress, Lively was also a producer.

Feig seems to indicate that anything that may (or may not) have happened on the set of A Simple Favor was nothing more than the normal interactions between people on a movie set. Lively and Kendrick have no issues working together to promote the film, something that wasn't the case following It Ends with Us.

For the filmmaker, anybody who has an extreme reaction to the stories about Blake Lively needs to relax, because there’s simply no reason to be outraged here. Feig explained…

Outrage is the most boring emotion humans have these days – when it’s towards something meaningful, that’s great. But people get outraged at everything. It’s like, this is what you’re angry about? There's other things to be outraged about – please, go and help make the world a better place.

While Paul Feig may be looking to reduce the outrage, with lawsuits set to go to trial next year, the controversy surrounding Blake Lively likely won't be going away anytime soon, whether or not this is all actually normal for a movie star.

