5 Great Movies From The Past Year People Basically Ignored

Samara Weaving’s journey of survival pits her against a sinister family of rich would-be assassins. That’s the basic log line, and that alone should have brought people into the theaters. Past that particular point, the fact that Ready Or Not has a really sharp and effective sense of dark humor in its arsenal is something that should have sealed the deal. Thankfully, that’s what home video is for, as anyone who wants to get in on the excitement can do so at their own convenience.