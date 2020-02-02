Fans Want 'Justice For Johnny Depp' After Amber Heard 'Hitting' Audio

Johnny Depp: If things get physical, we have to separate. We have to be apart from one another. Whether it's for fucking an hour or 10 hours or fucking a day. We must, there can be no physical violence towards each other.

Amber Heard: I agree about the physical violence, but separating for a day, taking a night off from our marriage?

Johnny Depp: All I'm saying is we need to take whatever time we need you. You need, I need, to kind of let things settle for a minute. So that we don't fucking kill each other or fucking worse, you know, fucking really kill each other or fucking break up or whatever.

Johnny Depp: If the fight escalates to the point of where it's just insulting for both of us, uh, or if it gets to that physical fucking st, the violence, that's when we just said, look, let's go to our corners, man, you hang wherever you want, baby. I'm going in the office and I'm just gonna fucking sit there and try and de-jellify my fucking brain.

Amber Heard: I can't promise that it will all be perfect. I can't promise you I won't get physical again. God I fucking sometimes I get so mad I lose it. I can fucking promise you I will do everything to change. I promise you. I'm not going to throw around divorce I not say divorce unless I really mean it.

Johnny Depp: I love you and I want you to be my wife. And I want to be your husband. And I wanna be a good husband. If I haven't been, I'll do everything I can to find out how to be a good husband.