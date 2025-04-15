It Ends With Us Crew Member Offers Take On Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Drama; ‘I Find It Very Hard To Believe’
The storyboard artist shared her experience.
At the end of 2024, after months of suspected drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the star of It Ends With Us filed a complaint against the director, with allegations that included sexual harassment, retaliation and more. Since then, it’s escalated into a massive legal battle between the two parties, with both sides filing lawsuits against each other. Now, a crew member from the movie has shared her take on the ongoing issue, noting that she finds Lively’s accusations against Baldoni “hard to believe.”
Talia Spencer, a storyboard artist for the film, made it very clear that she found it “hard to believe” the claims made against Justin Baldoni. During an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, she said he was “one of the few directors” she’d worked with who was “very kind and respectful.” Then, she explained why she found the allegations hard to comprehend:
Right after that, she also made it clear that she never felt uncomfortable working with the director. In fact, she noted that she felt “more comfortable” around Baldoni than she did with other directors she’d worked with.
This transitioned into the conversation surrounding whether Blake Lively was being controlling during the making of this film – seeing as there have been claims of a second cut, Ryan Reynolds rewriting a key scene, demands she made on set and more. To that point, Spencer was asked if she thought Baldoni was sidelined by the actress during the making of the film. In response, the storyboard artist said:
When directly questioned about whether she thought Lively tried to sideline Baldoni, Spencer said, “I think she tried to, yes.” Then, when asked if the It Ends With Us actress succeeded, the storyboard artist said:
Meanwhile, another crew member did agree that they didn’t think Baldoni was “capable of doing the things that he’s accused of doing.” However, they also noted that apparently, “Blake clearly got grossed out” during production.
Lively’s team has also said two other women had incidents with Baldoni.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ultimately, it’s unclear what exactly happened, and both sides have been aggressively fighting to prove the other wrong with various stories, evidence and claims. Meanwhile, in the court of public opinion, this crew member made it clear she finds it “very hard to believe” the allegations against Baldoni, while a lawyer has claimed that they think Lively has a stronger case.
Overall, we’re in the midst of all this playing out legally, and updates and allegations are coming out on a daily basis. A trial is currently set for March 2026, and as we learn more about the situation, we’ll keep you updated.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Did Not Have Glen Powell Paling Around With Olivia Munn, Jenna Bush And Sex And The City’s Kristin Davis On My Bingo Card, But I Love This For Him
Jason Momoa Has A Message For The Fans After A Minecraft Movie Absolutely Wrecked At The Box Office