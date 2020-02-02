The Rhythm Section Just Had The Worst Opening For A Movie On More Than 3,000 Screens

The Rhythm Section reportedly had a production budget of $50 million, so at least it's not going to see a loss like Dolittle or Cats. However, Blake Lively's stunt injury during production ended up delaying the shoot much longer than anyone anticipated when her first surgery didn't go as planned. She hurt her hand in a fight with co-star Jude Law and explained to CinemaBlend how her shattered hand ended up in the movie.