Bad Boys For Life Box Office: They Ain't Goin Nowhere

At the very least The Rhythm Section can say it did better in that one arena, as the release has earned a "C+" grade from the audience survey service, but the weekend was less successful in pretty much every other way. As you can see, the action movie starring Blake Lively only barely made it on to the Top 10 this week – and it wouldn't have if Rian Johnson's Knives Out had made $50,001 more in the last three days. As we reported earlier, it's actually a record-breaking flop, with the numbers making it the least successful opening in history for a feature put out on more than 3,000 screens. Paramount Pictures, which is still licking its wounds from Miguel Arteta's disappointing Like A Boss, definitely can't be happy with the results, and will have to hope that Jeff Fowler's Sonic The Hedgehog (February 14th) and John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II (March 20th) will make up the losses.