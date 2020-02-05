Jamie Lee Curtis Is Psyched About Knives Out’s Oscar Nomination

Leave a Comment
It’s almost time. In less than a week, stars and filmmakers will come together to celebrate the 92nd Academy Awards with cinephiles everywhere. Joker leads the nomination pack, with 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman closely behind. Among those being recognized on Oscars night is Knives Out’s Original Screenplay, which marks Rian Johnson’s first-ever nomination.
Jamie Lee Curtis has been vocal about her love for Rian Johnson and her recent project, and now she is taking to Instagram to congratulate the writer/director on his Knives Out nomination. Check this out:
Since the release of Knives Out, Jamie Lee Curtis has been using her social media platform to celebrate the film through fan art and recently giving a shout out to the film’s costume designer, Jenny Egan, for taking home a win from the Costume Designers Guild for Knives Out. Now Curtis is rooting for Rian Johnson as Oscars Sunday approaches.
Rian Johnson responded to her post by saying “Love you!!” with a series of red hearts and knives. The filmmaker has certainly had an incredible career thus far with movies such as Brick, Looper and the ever-controversial Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Knives Out will sit beside Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite in the Best Original Screenplay category.
The murder mystery is not only an Oscar nominee, it’s an indisputable hit with critics and fans. Knives Out also made good money at the box office this holiday season with $293 million in global earnings. Audiences couldn’t deny the packed cast that included Daniel Craig Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer and Toni Collette.
Daniel Craig plays a detective named Benoit Blanc, who seeks to solve the death of Christopher Plummer’s patriarch, Harlan Thrombey. The movie flips the genre made famous by Agatha Christie on its head for a modern audience and real good time. Following its success, Rian Johnson has confirmed he’s already working on a sequel for Knives Out. Craig is game to take part in another installment after he says goodbye to James Bond with No Time To Die.
However, Knives Out was notably left out of the technical categories such as Production Design and Costume Design. And what about a Best Directing nomination for Rian Johnson? Knives Out is one of quite a few snubs at the 2020 Oscars, such as The Farewell, Dolemite Is My Name, Hustlers and Uncut Gems.
Do you think Knives Out has a chance winning its sole Best Original Screenplay nomination this Sunday? Gold Derby predicts Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite script will take the prize based on thousands of expert opinions. Vote in our poll below and check out Knives Out on demand this Friday, February 7.