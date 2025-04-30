Freaky Friday's Jamie Lee Curtis Revealed Why She Nearly Passed On The Original Movie

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday
With Freakier Friday’s August premiere getting closer every day, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are a big part of the 2025 movie schedule's summer fun. The flick obviously owes much of its buzz to Lohan and Curtis' earlier wacky body swap movie. with Freaky Friday bringing Lohan’s career to new heights while also introduced her elder Hollywood vet to a whole new generation of young fans. Now that the stars are talking more about that world, Curtis shared why she almost turned down the role of Tess Coleman back in the early aughts.

Ahead of the full-on incoming Freakier Friday pre-release hype, JLC chatted with EW about how she almost wasn’t in the iconic Disney title. She revealed multiple factors played into her decision, involving her family, the pre-produdction timeline — Annette Bening had dropped out not long before filming — and the location all working in tandem to convince her to sign on. The iconic scream queen highlighted the importance of motherhood on and off the screen, saying:

I had a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old at home, with three days of prep before the original Freaky Friday. If it filmed outside California, I wouldn't have been in the movie. If it shot in Vancouver, I wouldn't have done it, because I had kids. Balancing motherhood is a big part of our lives, but it's also a big part of the movie. It's the story of the movie.

It’s wild to think of streaming the Disney+ subscription original sans the Everything Everywhere All At Once alum. It’s by far one of Curtis’ best movies, at least for this millenial, and Freaky Friday would’ve been drastically different with anyone else in the role.

Still, the reason why she almost didn’t hop on Jake’s (Chad Michael Murray) bike is more than understandable and commendable. Balancing work and motherhood with young kids is a reality that gets misconstrued all too often. I’m just glad, in this case, things worked out for the best for her and her family.

With her kids grown, the two-decades-later sequel returned to L.A. to film and seems as family-oriented, fun-loving and silly as evidenced by the quotable new FF trailer. But, it’s not the only Curtis film we’ll be treated to this year!

She already appeared in the so-so Star Trek: Section 31, and we can expect her in James L. Brooks’ comedy/drama, Ella McCay in September. You can get ready for the August and September titles by streaming the Michelle Yeoh-led film with a Paramount+ subscription.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan talking next to a crystal ball in Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday’s Lindsay Lohan Explains How Becoming A Mother Informed Her Performance In The Sequel

Needless to say, Curtis has continued to strike a balance that works for her personal and professional life, regardless of the stage of motherhood she’s in. Thankfully, though, we don’t have to live without her in Freaky Friday or Freakier Friday.

