The 10 Best Video Game Movies, Including Detective Pikachu

8. Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

There are six Resident Evil movies. Six! And they all mostly suck. Except for Resident Evil: Extinction, which is number 3 in the zombie series of films. When the first two Resident Evil movies came out in 2002 and 2004, respectively, they were nothing like the games, since the films were action-heavy spectacles and the games relied more on survival horror. But that all changed when the game, Resident Evil 4 came out in 2005, which switched the style of gameplay to be more action-oriented. And when Resident Evil: Extinction arrived in theaters in 2007, it all just seemed to click. The action didn’t seem so out of place anymore in the Resident Evil universe. It actually worked now.