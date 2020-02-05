Fast And Furious 10 Could Be Split Into Two Movies, According To Vin Diesel

Leave a Comment
The main Fast & Furious film series is nearing its end. F9, which released its first trailer last week, arrives this spring, and the final entry, Fast & Furious 10 is still scheduled for next year, two decades after this franchise began with The Fast and the Furious. However, star Vin Diesel has suggested that this high-octane journey could go on for a little longer by splitting Fast & Furious 10 into two movies. The man who brings Dominic Toretto to life explained:
I started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9. Very much so. The universe is so robust and so rich with talent and rich with story that, on one level, it’s totally feasible to have spinoffs, and I think that’s something that is inevitable. Universal deserves it because of how much they’ve invested in this little saga, and it’d be good to give back to Universal. And for the fans, should Fast 10 parts one and two be the conclusion, it would be nice for this world to continue for generations to come.
So wait, assuming Fast & Furious 10 is split into two movies, would Part 1 and Part 2 be tacked onto each respective title, or would that second movie turn into Fast & Furious 11? Regardless, Fast & Furious 10 has been in the works since 2016, and producer Neal Moritz (who has since been fired from the Fast & Furious franchise) said the following year that 10 was intended to be the final movie.
But so much has changed with the Fast & Furious franchise since then, not the least of which that spinoffs have paved the way for this franchise to go in new directions and become more of a cinematic universe, which are all the rage in Hollywood right now. That said, as Vin Diesel told Total Film, he’d be game for stretching out the primary Fast Saga by extending the Fast & Furious 10 narrative.
Keep in mind that it’s by no means official that this is what will happen with Fast & Furious 10, but if it does, you can count on Universal Pictures making a big announcement about it. Still, with F9 introducing folks like John Cena’s Jakob Toretto and including plot twists like the return of Han Lue, it’s possible Vin Diesel and the creative minds leading the Fast & Furious franchise feel that in order to bring this film series to a proper end, a little extra time is needed.
Considering that the Fast & Furious franchise is one of those few franchises that’s gotten better with age, particularly with Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious both collecting over $1 billion worldwide, I suspect Universal would at least consider this ‘split in two’ idea. Plus, these movies have gotten increasingly cartoonish and insane with each entry, so tacking on another Fast & Furious movie provides yet another opportunity for Dom Toretto and the gang to be put in even more ridiculous, physics-bending situations.
Rest assured, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know if Fast & Furious 10 ends up being split in two, but for now, even if it remains one movie, don’t count on the entire Fast & Furious franchise disappearing once it’s been released. Last year, Hobbs & Shaw was met with a fair amount of positive reception and made over $760 million worldwide, so discussions are ongoing about whether or not a sequel will be made.
Vin Diesel also recently revealed that the female-led Fast & Furious spinoff is still in the works, with the script being turned in next month. Oh, and let’s not forget there’s also now an animated Netflix series called Fast & Furious Spy Racers that follows along with Dominic Toretto’s young cousin, Tony.
F9 races into theaters on May 22, and Fast & Furious 10 is still marked for a April 2, 2021 release. Plan out what you’ll be seeing on the big screen this year with our 2020 release schedule.