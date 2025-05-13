I Just Watched Conan O’Brien Must Go’s Season 2 Premiere, And I’m In Shock Over How He Poked Fun At Fast And Furious’ Vin Diesel

After the first season of Conan O’Brien Must Go had me rooting for more of the former late night host’s new travel show, I was pleasantly surprised to see Season 2 on the 2025 TV schedule . While the past season allowed audiences such as myself to binge watch it all in one viewing, this time around, the show is opting for weekly drops. While I only have one episode to talk about so far, wow, did it start with a bang – especially regarding all the shots O’Brien decided to fire at Vin Diesel for some reason.

During the premiere episode, Conan O’Brien goes to Spain to meet up with some fans who called into his podcast and Javier Bardem. He also decides to visit a dubbing studio to try his hand at the profession with some of Spain’s big voiceover artists. At first he provides some hilarious noises to a commercial, but then he moves on to dubbing scenes from American movie scenes.

He starts with doing Liam Neeson’s famous scene from Taken before deciding to do his take on Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto from the Fast & Furious movies. While talking about embodying the famed action character, I can’t believe the comedian said the following about the actor. And yes, this is a real quote:

There's nothing in there. I've looked in his eyes. It's like an empty warehouse. And then just a little mouse skitters across the floor. And it sees me and runs back. They studied Vin Diesel. He's technically a desert cactus. He is. He needs very little water, just a little gravel.

I mean, it’s all in good fun, of course, but I do wonder how Vin Diesel would react if he saw these comments. Either Conan O’Brien cleared it with Diesel or he simply doesn’t care about insulting the actor. I thought it was Diesel and Dwayne Johnson who had the beef (until they recently had an awkward, but friendly reunion at the Golden Globes) . O'Brien also said this during the episode:

He was purchased on a roadside by a producer who was gonna put him in his kitchen and then said, 'No, he'd be good in these Fast & Furious movies if we can make 35 of them and they get worse as they go.’

Following Conan O’Brien’s Oscars hosting gig where he went viral for mocking Drake, I guess I shouldn’t be as shocked as I am, but my goodness! He certainly did not hold back when discussing the movie star and the Fast & Furious franchise, which has pumped out ten movies and the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw across over a decade, and is set to continue in 2026 with Fast X, Part 2. Of course, O’Brien wouldn’t be the first or last person to poke fun at the actor and his famed franchise, and it gives the actor a chance to be humbled by his global fame.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

You can watch the Season 2 premiere of Conan O'Brien Must Go, and tune into the other two episodes this and next Thursday on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

I do wonder if there will be any commentary in response from the Fast & Furious star after these comments. Anyway, this Conan O'Brien Must Go episode is hilarious overall, and you can check it out now on Max.