Hamilton: Everything You Need To Know About The Original Broadway Cast

Did you hear the news? Hamilton is coming to the big screen in 2021. And to widespread cheer of die-hard fans of the musical, it will be a filmed performance of the original Broadway cast captured, as by Tommy Kail back in 2016. What many wouldn’t have given to see Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and company throw the raps and rhymes of the production when the first cast assembled. They are the voices behind the bestselling cast album fans have played over and over in their cars. It’s just about the best version of a Hamilton movie that could happen.