The Next Two Mission: Impossible Movies Are Bringing Back A Key Fallout Character

During the Hobbs & Shaw junket over the summer, CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes asked Vanessa Kirby if she’d be coming back for more Mission: Impossible movies, and she didn’t know. She was planning to have dinner with Christopher McQuarrie, but she half joked that she wasn’t sure if the franchise would want her back. Her meeting must have gone well because she’s about to go through some major training ahead of the seventh and eighth films, shooting back to back.