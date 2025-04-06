M:I Co-Star Michelle Monaghan Had The Best 4-Word Response After Tom Cruise Shared A Pic Of Himself Dangling Off Yet Another Airplane

The highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is without a doubt one of the biggest titles on the 2025 movie schedule. Based on what’s been shown of the film thus far, it looks like Tom Cruise and co. are about to deliver a true spectacle. Cruise just shared another BTS look at the film when he dropped a photo of himself hanging out of an airplane. While that’s certainly impressive, I’m really just loving the sweet way his co-star, Michelle Monaghan, reacted to his post.

It would seem that another Final Reckoning trailer is on the horizon, as Tom Cruise announced that via his Instagram post. The photo in question shows the actor’s silhouette, as he dangles from the bottom of the plane. So far, the black-and-white pic seems to be dazzling fans, based on the comments. Michelle Monaghan simply provided a four-word response to the photo, and it humorously and sweetly speaks to her personal relationship with Cruise:

Casual Sunday for you ;)

Part of me really wants to believe that the Ethan Hunt actor spends many of his Sundays performing death-defying stunts. That may be the case when he’s filming a movie but, otherwise, I’d hope that he uses the day to rest like many others do. I love that Michelle Monaghan – who plays Ethan’s eventual ex-wife Julia Meade in three M:I films – seems to have a playful relationship with her co-star. Check out the cool photo that prompted her cheeky response:

A couple of other actors reacted to the post as well. Pom Klementieff – who plays Paris in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and reprises her role in the eighth film – dropped in a few fire emojis. Fan-favorite actress Gwendoline Christie also reacted with the raised hands emoji. No matter whether you’re an actor, producer or general fan, you really do have to take a moment to admire the stunts the Top Gun icon is able to pull off.

Now, with this latest film in the M:I franchise, Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are seemingly going to have to pull off their greatest feat yet – delivering a satisfying conclusion to a beloved film series. The eighth installment is shaping up to be the end of Ethan Hunt’s journey, and the first Final Reckoning trailer suggests it’ll conclude in a bombastic way. During Paramount Pictures’ CinemaCon panel this past week, the upcoming trailer was shown, and the early reactions to it were positive. I’m not sure I’m prepared for it.

There are still plenty of questions swirling around this globe-spanning tale, and among the questions I have is whether or not Michelle Monaghan’s Julia might pop up. It’s true that her and Tom Cruise’s characters received closure in 2018’s Fallout. Nevertheless, if there’s a place for her in the narrative, I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing her again. In the meantime, though, I’m definitely content with any interactions that Cruise and Monaghan have on social media.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theaters on May 23. Ahead of the film’s release, I’d suggest grabbing a Paramount+ subscription and streaming all of its predecessors to prepare.